France went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, a hit by pitch and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Twins.

France was a triple short of hitting for the cycle. He doubled his first time up and later singled in a run before ending his night with a solo shot to left. The long ball was his first since April 18, snapping a 42-game homeless drought. France is now slashing .257/.352/.388 with four homers, 24 RBI and 28 runs scored across 247 plate appearances.