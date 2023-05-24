France was removed from Tuesday's game in the eighth inning after being hit in the wrist by a pitch against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
France was replaced by Sam Haggerty after initially staying in the contest. It's likely that France will undergo testing to determine if there's any structural damage, but the infielder should be considered day-to-day until the results of any imaging takes place.
