France went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run in a loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

France's third-inning three-bagger was the latest impact hit for the trade-deadline acquisition since arriving in Seattle. The 26-year-old is now hitting .353 (6-for-17) with four RBI, three walks and three runs since making his Mariners debut Sept. 4, reaching safely in all five games during that span.