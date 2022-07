France (elbow), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 1-for-4 in a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.

One of the Mariners' most valued offensive assets was encouragingly back in the lineup after overcoming a Grade 2 flexor strain and wasted no time getting his first hit. France had hit safely in five of the seven games prior to his sabbatical as well, so perhaps the layoff didn't serve to cool off his bat too much.