France is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
France went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run during Game 1 and will head to the bench for the nightcap. Carlos Santana will shift to first base while Cal Raleigh serves as the designated hitter.
