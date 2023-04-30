France is feeling under the weather Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports, and the first baseman isn't in the lineup for the series finale against the Blue Jays.

France stepped out of the lineup Saturday while in the midst of a 1-for-25 slump, though he came off the bench and earned a walk as a pinch hitter. The Mariners have a scheduled day off Monday, and the 28-year-old should be back in action for Tuesday's series opener versus the A's. Sam Haggerty is manning first base and batting eighth Sunday.