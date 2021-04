France went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, an additional run and a walk in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Astros.

Fresh off a walk-off hit Friday, France took Brooks Raley deep in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old is batting .305 and leads the Mariners with a .400 OBP. He has recorded at least one hit in 12 of his 16 games. However, Sunday was only his second game where he didn't strikeout in any of his plate appearances.