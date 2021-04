France went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 win over the Orioles in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

He hammered a John Means pitch to left-center field in the first inning for his second homer of the year. France went 0-for-3 in the nightcap but drew a walk and scored a run, and on the season he sports a .293/.408/.488 slash line through 11 games.