France is 2-for-6 with a double, an RBI, three walks and two runs across the first two games of the regular season.

France has been on base multiple times each of his first two games, carrying over his hot hitting from a Cactus League slate during which he slugged five home runs and drove in 11 runs across 19 games. The 26-year-old is locked into a full-time designated hitter role and can also fill in at multiple spots in the infield, guaranteeing him secure playing time to open the season..