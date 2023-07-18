France is 0-for-13 with a walk, a run and six strikeouts in the four games he's played following the All-Star break.

The elevated number of punchouts -- albeit over a very small sample -- is particularly out of the norm for France, who had just a 17.6 percent strikeout rate over the first half of the season. The veteran's hitless streak actually dates back to the penultimate game before the All-Star break, and his anemic 8.3 percent line-drive and hard-contact rates during that sample certainly appear to be playing a part in his struggles.