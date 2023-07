France went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

France extended his on-base streak to 10 games with Sunday's multi-hit effort, his third over that same span. Although the current stretch is certainly encouraging, it's worth noting only one of France's 10 hits during the sample has gone for extra bases, and he has just three -- all doubles -- in 24 contests during July.