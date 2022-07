France went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in an extra-inning win over the Rangers on Saturday.

France now has multi-hit efforts in two of the last three games after coming off his stint on the injured list with a cold bat. The 28-year-old has also laced a double in three straight contests, and it appears he's headed into the All-Star break having regained the impressive stroke that's led to a stellar .306/.376/.461 slash line over 78 games to date.