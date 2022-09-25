France went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Royals on Saturday.

France collected the most hits of any Mariners player in the narrow win, lacing multiple knocks for the fourth time in the last nine games. The 28-year-old's production has had a feast-or-famine quality to it during that time -- he's gone hitless in the other five contests in the sample -- but France remains a key component of the top half of the Mariners lineup and has already established new career highs in home runs (20) and RBI (79) across 131 games.