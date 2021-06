France went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in a win over the Twins on Monday.

France's fifth-inning two-bagger plated Jake Fraley to close the Mariners' deficit to 3-2 at the time. France has now hit safely in three straight and five of his last six games overall, but he still has just a .240 average and .320 slugging percentage across 58 plate appearances thus far in June.