France went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in a win over the Rockies on Friday.

France's fourth-inning two-bagger plated J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodriguez to extend the Mariners' lead to 5-1 at the time. The 28-year-old's hitting streak now sits at 11 games, and he's hitting a blistering .429 over the 17 plate appearances he's logged with runners in scoring position during that span.