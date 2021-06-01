France went 1-for-5 with a game-tying RBI single and subsequently scored the game-winning run in an extra-inning victory over the Athletics on Monday.

France came through with a clutch single in the home half of the 10th to plate inning-opening runner Jack Mayfield, and he subsequently came home himself on Tom Murphy's game-winning sacrifice fly. France has come back from a stint on the injured list with a vengeance, reaching safely in each of his first eight games since returning while producing a .345 average and .801 OPS during that sample of 31 plate appearances.