France went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

France's fifth multi-hit effort in the last seven games, which included his fourth two-bagger in the last five contests, pushed his season line to an impressive .283/.353/.429 across 275 plate appearances. While he's notably off the pace of the career-high 20-homer tally he generated in 2022 -- he's left the yard just once every 55 plate appearances on average -- France already has 26 extra-base hits and is striking out at a career-low 14.9 percent clip.