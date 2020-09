France went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

A pair of ex-Padres helped lead Seattle to the victory column Saturday, as trade-deadline pickups France and Luis Torrens (two hits, two RBI) combined for half of the Mariners' hit total. Since being acquired from San Diego on Aug. 30, France has thrived as an everyday player for Seattle, slashing .309/.377/.491 over 15 games with his new team.