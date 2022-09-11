France is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta after his left wrist appeared to be bothering him while he swung the bat during Saturday's 3-1 win, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

The wrist issue previously kept France out for four consecutive games in late July and early August, but he doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of major setback. According to Drayer, manager Scott Servais likely just wanted to give France the opportunity to rest his wrist for two days, as the Mariners have an open date in the schedule Monday. France is still expected to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.