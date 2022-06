France (arm) underwent an X-ray following Thursday's game against the Athletics that came back negative, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Manager Scott Servais said Thursday that the team is "cautiously optimistic" about France's status following his early departure Thursday, but he'll undergo an MRI on Friday to help determine the severity of his injury. If France is forced to miss time, Kevin Padlo and Luis Torrens should see increased playing time at first base.