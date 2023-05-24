Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters after Tuesday's win over the Athletics that X-rays on France's left wrist returned negative, but there's swelling in the area along with a bruise, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Servais believes France is doubtful to be able to play against the Athletics on Wednesday, and he notes the team will play it day-by-day in terms of a possible stint on the 10-day injured list. France was plunked in the wrist by a fastball from Trevor May in the bottom of the eighth inning, and while he was initially able to stay in the contest, he was eventually subbed out for Sam Haggerty. Haggerty will likely get the bulk of playing time at first base during any time France misses.