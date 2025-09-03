Mazur (0-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Nationals, allowing five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and no walks while striking out five in six innings.

Mazur set a career-worst mark with 10 hits allowed, and five of the 10 hits given up went for extra bases. The biggest hit of the night against him was a two-run blast in the fourth by James Wood. Mazur was able to finish strong with two scoreless frames and tied his career-high with six innings thrown. He's in line to complete a two-start week with a tough matchup against the Phillies.