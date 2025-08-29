Mazur allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision versus the Mets on Thursday.

Mazur threw 39 of 60 pitches for strikes in this outing. He started off shaky, allowing a two-run double to Brandon Nimmo in the first inning, but Mazur was able to settle in after that. The 24-year-old has given up six runs across 9.2 innings while adding a 7:5 K:BB through two starts in the majors this year, and his 4.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 100:30 K:BB through 107.1 innings at Triple-A Jacksonville are just passable marks. Should the right-hander get another turn through the rotation, he is tentatively lined up for a road start against the Nationals next week.