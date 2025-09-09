Mazur is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Nationals in Miami.

Mazur had initially been lined up to start this past Sunday's series finale versus the Phillies, but Miami ended up going with an impromptu bullpen game led off by right-hander Tyler Phillips. Since the Marlins were able to stay away from Mazur in relief that day, he'll end up taking the hill for Tuesday's contest. Through his first three starts with Miami this season, Mazur has gone 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB in 15.2 innings.