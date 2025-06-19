Mazur (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks over 5.2 innings as the Marlins were downed 4-2 by the Phillies. He struck out five.

Making his Miami debut and his first big-league start of 2025, Mazur held the visitors off the board for three innings before running into trouble in the fourth, a frame capped by Bryson Stott's three-run homer. Mazur did give the Marlins some length however, tossing 97 pitches (59 strikes), and he may have showed enough to remain in the big-league rotation beyond Wednesday. If the 24-year-old righty does stick around, he'll likely take the bump next week in a road series against the Giants.