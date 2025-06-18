The Marlins recalled Mazur from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Phillies in Miami.

Acquired from the Padres in a six-player deal last summer, Mazur will be making his Marlins debut Wednesday, joining the Miami rotation as a replacement for the injured Max Meyer (hip). Though Meyer has been able to play catch since landing on the injured list, it's unclear how close he is to being reinstated, so Mazur may be in store for multiple turns through the rotation. Over his 12 outings (11 starts) with Jacksonville this season, the 24-year-old righty has recorded a 3.62 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 55:16 K:BB in 59.2 innings.