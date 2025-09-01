Mazur is listed as the Marlins' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in Washington, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Mazur will draw a second turn through the rotation after he took a no-decision against the Mets on Thursday following his promotion from Triple-A Jacksonville. In that start, Mazur struck out two batters while allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk. The upcoming start against the Nationals represents a more favorable matchup than the one with the Mets, but Mazur's lack of a track record of success in the majors coupled with his so-so numbers for Jacksonville this season (4.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 100:30 K:BB in 107.1 innings) make him difficult to rely upon as a streaming option.