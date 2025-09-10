Mazur (0-3) yielded six runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings Tuesday, striking out one and taking a loss against Washington.

Mazur was greeted with a three-run shot by Josh Bell in the first inning. The Marlins then plated a pair of unearned runs in the fourth before Daylen Lile belted a solo homer in the fifth. Mazur had allowed two home runs through three starts at the MLB level this year before Tuesday's poor performance. He's now sporting a 6.30 ERA with a 13:8 K:BB across 20 MLB innings. Mazur is currently projected to face the Tigers at home this weekend, though it's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation.