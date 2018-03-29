Marlins' Austin Nola: Designated for assignment
Nola was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports
Nola was just 1-for-11 at the plate in a brief showing this spring, but even with J.T. Realmuto (back) not ready to begin the year, Nola is a while away from factoring into the catching mix in Miami. The converted backstop is still expected to work on his catching at the Double-A level in 2018, provided he stays within the organization as opposed to free agency.
