Nola was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports

Nola was just 1-for-11 at the plate in a brief showing this spring, but even with J.T. Realmuto (back) not ready to begin the year, Nola is a while away from factoring into the catching mix in Miami. The converted backstop is still expected to work on his catching at the Double-A level in 2018, provided he stays within the organization as opposed to free agency.