Marlins' Austin Nola: Outrighted to Triple-A
Nola cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Nola has spent time at Triple-A in each of the past three seasons, so he is developing a reputation as a career minor leaguer. If the Marlins suffer some injuries at the major-league level this season, he could finally make his big-league debut, but will more likely continue to offer organizational depth at New Orleans.
