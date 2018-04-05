Nola cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Nola has spent time at Triple-A in each of the past three seasons, so he is developing a reputation as a career minor leaguer. If the Marlins suffer some injuries at the major-league level this season, he could finally make his big-league debut, but will more likely continue to offer organizational depth at New Orleans.