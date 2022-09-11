Garcia (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Garcia left Saturday's contest after feeling soreness in his left hamstring, and he will get at least one day to rest. Brian Anderson will cover right field for the Marlins on Sunday.
