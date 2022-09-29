Garcia (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Garcia spent two and a half weeks on the injured list, but he recently completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville in which he went 2-for-7 with an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts. He should take over as Miami's primary right fielder over the final few games of the 2022 campaign.
