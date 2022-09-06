Garcia (hamstring) was activated from the injured list Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Garcia missed over a month of action with his injury, but he is ready to rejoin the big club after appearing in six games on a rehab assignment. He figures to resume his role as the Marlins' regular right fielder, and he will do just that Tuesday night while occupying the cleanup spot in the batting order.
