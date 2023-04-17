Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Garcia (wrist) will be available off the bench for Monday's game against the Giants, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Though he'll be out of the lineup for the series opener after hurting his right wrist when it was drilled by a pitch in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Diamondbacks, Garcia looks like he'll avoid a stint on the injured list. Schumaker noted that Garcia was able to take batting practice in the cage Monday without issue, so the 31-year-old could be called upon to pinch hit, if necessary.