Garcia left Saturday's game against the Mets with left hamstring discomfort, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Garcia recently missed over a month with a strained left hamstring and has only been active since Tuesday. It's unclear if he just needs a day or two to heal or if he's set to return to the injured list. The Marlins are out of the playoff picture, so they have no real incentive to take any risks with a player who signed a four-year, $53 million deal over the offseason.
