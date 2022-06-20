Garcia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After missing two games to begin last week due to a hand injury, Garcia returned to the lineup Tuesday and started in each of the Marlins' last five games, going 5-for-20 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and three RBI. With the Marlins and Mets wrapping up their series with a day game, the veteran will get some routine maintenance while Jerar Encarnacion replaces him in right field.