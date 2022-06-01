Garcia is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader at Colorado, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami produced 14 runs on 21 hits during the Game 1 victory, and Garcia had some relatively quiet production by going 3-for-6 with an RBI. All of his hits were singles and he remains without an extra-base knock since May 16, but it's notable for being his first three-hit effort of the campaign. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in right field during the nightcap for the Marlins.