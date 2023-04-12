Garcia (hamstring) remains out of the Marlins' lineup Wednesday in Philadelphia.
It's the third straight contest on the bench for Garcia after he tweaked his left hamstring Sunday. The Marlins are off Thursday, so the hope is surely that Garcia is feeling well enough to play Friday. If he's not ready by then, a stint on the injured list might be needed. Jesus Sanchez is in right field Wednesday.
