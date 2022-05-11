Garcia went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Garcia launched a three-run home run off J.B. Wendelken in the top of the ninth inning, his second long ball of the season. The 30-year-old also notched a single earlier in the game, notching his second multi-hit effort in his last three games. Garcia has now put together a five-game hit streak after going hitless in his prior four contests, raising his batting average from .171 to .204 in the process. After a strong season with Milwaukee in 2021, the Marlins hope that he can round back into form following a slow start to 2022.