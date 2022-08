The Marlins placed Garcia on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left hamstring, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami will swap Garcia off the 26-man active roster with first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper (wrist), who was reinstated from the IL in a corresponding move. While Garcia is on the shelf along with Jorge Soler (back), the Marlins should have everyday roles in the outfield available for JJ Bleday, Jesus Sanchez and Bryan De La Cruz.