Garcia went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The double came off Corey Kluber, while his first long ball of the spring came in the sixth inning off non-roster invitee Jake Faria. Garcia is coming off a brutal 2022 campaign after slugging a career-high 29 homers the year before as a Brewer, but the Marlins are hoping he can at least rebound to something closer to his .265/.319/.420 career slash line, and he remains set as the team's starting right fielder.