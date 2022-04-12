Manager Don Mattingly said Garcia's back is feeling better, and the outfielder could be available to pinch hit Tuesday against the Angels, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Garcia was kept out of the lineup Monday and Tuesday due to the back issue, but it doesn't appear to be a serious concern if the team is considering using him off the bench. Miami has a scheduled off day Wednesday, so the 30-year-old will have another day to rest up for the start of a four-game set Thursday versus Philadelphia.