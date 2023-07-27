Garcia (back) has gone 3-for-7 with a home run, a double and a walk in two games since shifting his rehab assignment to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Garcia started up the assignment with Double-A Pensacola on July 18 and looks to be nearing a return from the 10-day injured list. Though he had been a near-everyday player in the Miami outfield prior to landing on the IL on May 2 due to back tightness, Garcia could have to settle for more of a part-time role once activated with Bryan De La Cruz and Jesus Sanchez (neck) having since emerged as the Marlins' primary starters in left and right field, respectively.