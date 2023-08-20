Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a 3-1 loss to the Dodgers in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Garcia wasn't in the lineup for the matinee, but he played the full nightcap in left field with Bryan De La Cruz sitting versus southpaw Julio Urias. The steal was Garcia's second of the year. The veteran outfielder has been mostly limited to a short-side platoon role since returning from a back injury in late July. He's slashing just .190/.248/.324 with three home runs, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and three doubles over 113 plate appearances this season.