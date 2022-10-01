Garcia will sit Saturday against the Brewers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The Brewers will go with eight righties against southpaw Aaron Ashby, but Garcia won't be one of them. His absence may be related to the fact that he only just returned from a hamstring injury Thursday, and the Marlins may not want him playing three games in a row right away. Brian Anderson will start in right field.
