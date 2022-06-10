site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Not starting Friday
Garcia isn't starting Friday's game against the Astros.
Garcia started in the last seven games and hit .261 with a double, six runs, three walks and five strikeouts. Bryan De La Cruz will take his place in right field and bat ninth Friday.
