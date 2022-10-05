Garcia isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Atlanta.
Garcia is getting a breather for Wednesday's season finale after he went 1-for-11 with a double, a run, two walks and five strikeouts over the last three games. Peyton Burdick will start in right field and bat eighth.
