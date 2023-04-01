Garcia will sit Saturday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Heralde reports.
Garcia went 0-for-6 in the first two games of the year following a spring in which he struck out 20 times while walking just once. If he continues to struggle and Bryan De La Cruz and Jesus Sanchez both hit well, he could be ask risk of losing playing time.
