Garcia (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Garcia has been on the injured list for just over two weeks, but his rehab assignment signals that he'll likely have a chance to rejoin the Marlins late in the regular season. It's possible that the 31-year-old will be reinstated from the injured list following just one or two rehab games, which would put him on track to return around the middle of this week.
