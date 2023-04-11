Garcia (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.
Garcia tweaked his left hamstring Sunday and will now miss a second straight game. Bryan De La Cruz, Jazz Chisholm and Jorge Soler are covering the outfield Tuesday for Miami. Garrett Cooper is at DH and Yuli Gurriel will handle first base.
